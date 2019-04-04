NoCo Family Expo at The Ranch in Loveland

Saturday Only! May 11th 10am-4pm

The NoCo Family Expo presented by Pinecrest Impact Academy will be Northern Colorado’s largest convening of family-focused organizations this summer. With a focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) educational opportunities for children, this FREE event will feature dozens of exhibitors and activities that will expose and excite kids to the marvelous world of STEAM!

The South Hall will be 18,000 square feet of STEAM booths and stations providing kids with hands-on exposure to robotic engineering, wildlife biology, computer programming, music, creative arts, science, and more! There will also be activities stations that encourage active, healthy lifestyles through cheerleading, soccer, family fitness, and martial arts demonstrations. Children of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate in educational and athletic activities presented at this Family Expo.

Families can sit down together at our Family Games Station (South Hall) and play family-friendly games such as Jenga, Chess, Checkers, Giant Bowling, Giant Go Fish, Giant UNO, Corn Hole, Ring Toss, and more! South Hall will also include our Princess Meet & Greets, face painting, balloon twister, and other fun activities. Make sure to stop off at the radio station’s LIVE broadcast booth to say “Hi” to the DJ., and pay a visit to the 1st Choice After School Kare (ASK) booth between 11 AM – 1 PM to say ‘Hi” to Slapshot, the Colorado Eagles hockey team mascot!

There will also be more than 100 exhibitors with an additional 18,000 square feet of booths and demonstrations featuring family-friendly vendors in health & beauty, clothing & accessories, child & after-school care, family fitness, home living, family fun, and much, much more.

Get your FREE online tickets at NoCoFamilyExpo.Eventbrite.com

Check it out on Facebook @NoCoFamilyExpo!