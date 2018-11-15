NOCO GIVES BACK 4th Annual Food Drive – Deadline is NOV. 18th

Food and Cash donations will be donated to the Wellington Food Bank.
The deadline for the 4th Annual Food Drive – NOCO Gives Back is Sunday, November 18th. Food and Cash donations will be donated to the Wellington Food Bank.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce | 4006 Cleveland, Avenue, Wellington
Kinzli Team at Re/Max Alliance | 4006 Cleveland, Avenue, Wellington
Old Colorado Brewing Company | 8121 1st Street, Wellington
Anytime Fitness | 6556 Buttercup Drive, Unit 7, Wellington
