By Wellington Chamber We are already a week into September already! That means that we’re gearing up for the 5th Annual NoCo Gives Back Food Drive, sponsored by member Poudre Valley REA .

In the past four years, PVREA has collected more than 10,300 food items to give back to those in need!! Are you ready to continue collecting to grow those numbers? If you haven’t participated before, are you ready to join this cause?

We want to collect as much as we can to give back to our community and what better way to get local businesses involved than making this a contest with an awesome prize? The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce is proud to announce we will be a donation station again this year!!

The donation station that collects the most food during the designated time frame will win $350. Second place will win $250. Third place will win $150. As an added bonus, PVREA will donate the same amounts ($350, $250, $150) to the Wellington Food Bank! The winners will be determined by how many food items there are, not by the weight of the food.

We would love to have you included in NoCo Gives Back!! This is a great opportunity to engage members in the community with a common mindset to give back.