NOCO HBA Announces Candidate Endorsements for 7 Local Jurisdictions

is announcing it’s recommendations for the following candidates:

Berthoud

Mayer: William Karspeck – Currently serves as a Trustee for the Town of Berthoud.

Trustees: Kevin Paul Pischke – Worked at Omni financial

Maureen Dower – Senior Veterinarian at Veterinary Medical Services at Zoetis

Firestone

Mayor: Bobbi Sindelar – Firestone Mayor Pro-tem, has also served a member of the Firestone Urban Renewal Authority, a member of the Liquor Authority, and Chair/ViceChairwoman of the Planning Commission

Trustees: John Damsma – Independent Contractor

Samantha Meiring – Evaluation Program Manager at Mountain West AIDS Education Training Center and Trustee for the Town of Firestone

Frederick

Trustees: Tracie Crites – Director of Business Development at CorKat Solutions

Fred Skates – Served as a Trustee from 2010 to the present.

Nick Carey – Son of Mayor Tony Carey, Mayor of Frederick from April 2012 to present

Johnstown

Trustees: Kevin Lemasters – President of Enviropest since March 2013

Amy Tallent – President of the Tallent Company since October 2014

Timnath

Aaron Pearson – Town Council Member from April 2014 to present

Rick Collins – Administration Consultant

Windsor

Trustees: Paul Rennemeyer – Northern Colorado Insurance Agency, District 4 Board Member

Tom Jones – Retired, Oversaw Sales Network

David Sislowski – Serves on the Windsor Board of Adjustment and Appeals

Cindy Sheuerman – Town Board Member, District 2, Town of Windsor