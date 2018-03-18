NOCO HBA Announces Candidate Endorsements for 7 Local Jurisdictions

is announcing it’s recommendations for the following candidates:
Berthoud
Mayer: William Karspeck – Currently serves as a Trustee for the Town of Berthoud.
Trustees: Kevin Paul Pischke – Worked at Omni financial
Maureen Dower – Senior Veterinarian at Veterinary Medical Services at Zoetis
Firestone
Mayor: Bobbi Sindelar – Firestone Mayor Pro-tem, has also served a member of the Firestone Urban Renewal Authority, a member of the Liquor Authority, and Chair/ViceChairwoman of the Planning Commission
Trustees: John Damsma – Independent Contractor
Samantha Meiring – Evaluation Program Manager at Mountain West AIDS Education Training Center and Trustee for the Town of Firestone
Frederick
Trustees: Tracie Crites – Director of Business Development at CorKat Solutions
Fred Skates – Served as a Trustee from 2010 to the present.
Nick Carey – Son of Mayor Tony Carey, Mayor of Frederick from April 2012 to present
Johnstown
Trustees: Kevin Lemasters – President of Enviropest since March 2013
Amy Tallent – President of the Tallent Company since October 2014
Timnath
Aaron Pearson – Town Council Member from April 2014 to present
Rick Collins – Administration Consultant
Windsor
Trustees: Paul Rennemeyer – Northern Colorado Insurance Agency, District 4 Board Member
Tom Jones – Retired, Oversaw Sales Network
David Sislowski – Serves on the Windsor Board of Adjustment and Appeals
Cindy Sheuerman – Town Board Member, District 2, Town of Windsor
