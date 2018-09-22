NOCO HBA Endorses Larimer County Commissioner Candidate

Douglas L Braden, GA and Regulatory Committee Chair

Windsor, CO –NOCO HBA (the Home Builders Association of Northern Colorado) is recommending to its members support for the following candidate For Larimer County Commissioner.

Sean Dougherty: As a result of our committee’s interviews, Sean has demonstrated the commitment through his direct experience working with the Larimer Counties Commissioners and Staff for the past 8 years, and serving on other boards in Fort Collins and Larimer County. His commitment to small business in our industry and to be mindful in honoring property rights, also led us to endorse his candidacy. Mr. Dougherty’s vision for the county aligned best with the NOCO Home Builders Associations Vision and Mission.

About the HBA

The Home Builders Association of Northern Colorado (NOCO HBA) is the voice of the home building industry throughout Larimer and Weld Counties, and provides members opportunities for business development, education, professional growth, networking and community involvement. The membership, comprised of builders, remodelers, developers, associate trades and sales & marketing professionals, is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders, which represents over 130,000 member companies nationwide. The members of the HBA are building excellence together for the neighborhoods and communities of tomorrow. Find more information at www.nocohba.com.

