NoCO Manufacturing Partnership Announces Additional Sponsors for 2019 NOCOM Trade Show

5th Annual Event is April 11, 2019 at The Ranch, theme is “Connecting Supply Chain”

Loveland, Colorado— Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership (NoCO) has announced three new major sponsors for its 5th Annual NOCOM 2019 manufacturing trade show April 11, 2019: Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT)/CAP Logistics, Hoff & Leigh, and FirstBank. The event showcases Northern Colorado’s expanding manufacturing sector, connecting suppliers, manufacturers, capital, and services.

These organizations join a team of sponsors that include Aerotek, EKS&H, Flood and Peterson, and the City of Loveland. These sponsors all support and contribute to the development of the Colorado state and local economies, and the growth and development of the manufacturing industry specifically in the state and across the region.

First-time sponsors Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT) and CAP Logistics are teaming up as media sponsors. COBRT is an association of leaders from businesses who promote good public policy and a thriving economy for Colorado. CAP Logistics provides customized multi-modal transportation solutions to industries for seeking to minimize downtime.

Hoff & Leigh, was founded in 1987 and has grown into a national commercial real estate company and brokerage firm. “Hoff & Leigh is proud to support NOCOM 2019 and the NoCo Manufacturing Partnership’s commitment to workforce development and the future of manufacturing in Colorado. We view the industrial and manufacturing sector as a significant focus for our business.,” said Alyssa Scott, Hoff & Leigh broker. “This event provides us the opportunity to gain deeper insights on the industry and engage in conversations with business leaders. We strive to develop ongoing relationships with our manufacturing clients to serve their business needs through changes, growth and new opportunities.”

Returning sponsor FirstBank is a long-standing local business and is the largest locally-owned bank in Colorado. Kyle Archer, FirstBank assistant vice president, said, “FirstBank has a long history of supporting local businesses and are proud to sponsor the NoCo Manufacturing Partnership, which is focused on providing the manufacturing community with economic development, education, and workforce development resources. This organization’s mission is parallel to FirstBank’s company-wide philosophy of ‘banking for good,’ and doing what is right by their customers, communities and employees. The NoCo Manufacturing Partnership is one of the best resources to bring the manufacturing community and necessary support together, and FirstBank is proud to be a part of that.”

About the 5th Annual NOCOM Trade Show

NOCOM 2019 takes place Thursday, April 11th, 2019, The Ranch Events Complex, in Loveland, Colorado. For more information or to register, visit www.nocomfg.com.

Date: Thursday, April 11th, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kick-off Breakfast at 7:30am at the Budweiser Events Center (separate ticket required)

B2B Networking Reception 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. (separate ticket required)

Several NOCO companies have already registered to be a part of the trade show through the “Early Commitment” option, as booth spaces have sold out in years past. To accommodate the growing demand from companies, the NOCOM 2019 Trade Show is reconfiguring the layout to maximize space and availability.

For more information and to register for this event, purchase a booth, and learn about speaking opportunities, visit www.nocomfg.com. For more information on sponsorships and to become a corporate sponsor, contact Adam Papilion, NOCOM 2019 Chair, at 970-692-3344 or adam@h2manufacturingsolutions. com.

About Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT)

Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT) advocates for proactive, pro-business legislation with a focus on strengthening the economy, allowing businesses in Colorado and the region to thrive. COBRT is the state affiliate of the National Business Roundtable (BRT). With a focus on regional, national and international issues, COBRT has clearly established a position supporting some of Colorado’s top companies and industries. To learn more visit www.cobrt.com.

About CAP Logistics

You want to minimize downtime, increase reliability, and ensure your operations’ profitability. You need to have complete visibility and control over your supply chain 24/7/365 , and CAP Logistics can help you achieve that. With CAP as a single point of contact, you can have instant access to multiple transportation options, expert logistics advice, and confidence in knowing that you’re covered. Learn more at www.caplogistics.com.

About Hoff & Leigh

Hoff & Leigh, headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, is a full service commercial real estate company founded in 1987. H&L operates a network of offices across the country dedicated to helping clients list, lease, buy and sell commercial real estate properties. Hoff & Leigh holds its outstanding market position through strong business relationships, market expertise and professional knowledge. H&L adds value for its partners by using its IMPACT Marketing™ process to increase occupancy, increase a property’s value and reduce property management burden. H&L believes in an entrepreneurial approach to problem solving, continuously looking for outside-the-box solutions. Visit www.hoffleigh.com to view current commercial real estate opportunities and learn more, or visit them on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, or Instagram.

About FirstBank

FirstBank operates more than 115 locations in Colorado, Arizona and California. It’s the largest locally owned banking organization in Colorado, serving more than 750,000 customers. FirstBank offers a variety of checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity loans and a full range of commercial loans and business accounts and services. Since 2000, the company has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist and has contributed more than $60 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. FirstBank is also unique in that a majority of its stock is owned by management and employees. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

About Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership

The NoCo Manufacturing Partnership was formed in 2013 as a result of Governor Hickenlooper’s state Economic Development plan called the Colorado Blue Print. The Blue Print identified 11 key sectors of the economy in Colorado by region. Northern Colorado’s two main sectors identified were Health and Wellness and Advanced Manufacturing. Regions within the state were encouraged to form sector partnerships to provide more localized grass roots support to augment state efforts in each sector. These would be industry specific, led by business, in partnership with economic development, education and workforce development. A collaboration arose as part of the Blue Print process involving people from each of these affiliations and the NoCo Manufacturing Partnership was born. It continues to be an all-volunteer, business led, FREE membership organization designed to support Northern Colorado manufacturers. It is served by a Board of Directors, representing each affiliation from private business to local government, as well as two active committees: Networking and Manufacturing Talent/Rocks! Find us on the web, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

