NoCo Manufacturing Partnership announces date for 2018 Parents Manufacturing, Design & Engineering Night

Loveland, Colorado— Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership (NoCo) has announced the date and time – November 15th at 5:00PM of their 2018 Parents Manufacturing, Design & Engineering Night. The Rocks! Workforce Committee (Rocks!) has also announced 7 student tours planned for fall 2018.

This free event offers parents and students an opportunity to meet with leading local manufacturers and educators to experience the thriving industry of manufacturing. A tour of the Woodward Inc. Headquarters will be included along with multiple interactive booths sponsored by manufacturing and education partners.

Nearly 200 parents and students participated in last year’s event exploring other career pathway options for their kids outside of the traditional college route. All parents and students in the Northern Colorado area interested in manufacturing are invited to attend.

“We want to help parents understand ALL the great career opportunities that are available to their kids. Manufacturing is a stable, well-paying, satisfying career with lots of room for growth and advancement.” says, Sylvia Robinson, PhD, Tolmar, Inc. and Co-Chair of NoCo Mfg Partnership Rocks! Committee, “You can enter the world of manufacturing with or without a college degree. This is a thriving sector of industry in our country! Parents Night is one of the ways NOCO Manufacturing Partnership is getting the word out.”

Kyle Kingrey of Bi, Inc. and Chair of NoCo Mfg Partnership Rocks! Committee says, “BI continues to invest time and funding into student workforce education events, such as Parents Night. The reason we support such events is to inform our students, parents and educators about the many Mfg. Career options our students have. The more mfg. support we give the more our communities will thrive.”

“Poudre School District is fortunate to partner with NoCo Manufacturing, which has opened up several opportunities for our students” says Kathy Hanson, Career & Technical Education Coordinator for Poudre School District.

“Our goal is to expose students to a variety of careers and the type to education that matches that career. Several lucrative careers are available in Manufacturing with varying levels of education. NoCo Manufacturing sponsors our students on industry tours, hosts internships, apprenticeships and is now bringing the awareness to parents as well with the third annual Parent’s Night. We want both students and parents to be informed about the manufacturing opportunities in Northern Colorado and Parent’s Night is an amazing event to do just that!”

Kate Durkin of Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development, Career Specialist, says, “Manufacturing continues to be an exciting and growing industry in Northern Colorado, with excellent career options and opportunities. Through these parent, student, and educator tours, we are able to provide a behind-the-scenes look to help future makers discover their pathways in design, engineering and manufacturing. It is amazing to see the all the advancements and innovation in our region.”

About the 3rd Annual NoCo Mfg Partnership Parent’s Night

Parent’s Night 2018 takes place Thursday, November 15th, 2018, Woodward Inc. Headquarters in Colorado. Guided tours of Woodward Inc. are included. For more information, visit www.nocomfg.com.

Date: Thursday, November 15th, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Address: Woodward Inc. Headquarters, 1041 Woodward Way, Fort Collins, CO

NoCo is committed to workforce development and plans Parent’s Night as part of the programing to encourage and develop the manufacturing industry’s next generation of workers. Other programming includes career awareness tours, internships, scholarships, curriculum development, and partnerships with educators and other workforce professionals.

This fall, NoCo has partnered with educators and manufacturers to host 7 student tours for the following school districts: Poudre, Thompson, St. Vrain Valley and Boulder Valley School Districts with the goal of reaching of over 200 middle and high school students. These tours are made possible with our local hosting manufacturing partners: Associated Thermoforming, Inc., Bi, Inc., Creative Foam, Nordson Medical, MKS Instruments, Inc., Tecomet,Inc. and Tolmar, Inc. Other school districts in Larimer and Weld Counties are considering tours for fall and spring.

It is the model of the next generation sector partnership to have leadership from industry, education and workforce agencies working together to advance industry initiatives developing strong sectors of economy in Colorado. Parent’s Night and Student Tours bring these partners together to drive a strong Northern Colorado Manufacturing industry and a thriving Community.

About Tolmar, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Tolmar is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, approval and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products across the therapeutic areas of urology, oncology and dermatology. With more than 750 employees, Tolmar has a commercial presence across the United States, with commercial headquarters in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Tolmar’s development, regulatory and production facilities, occupying more than 340,000 square feet, are based in Fort Collins, Colorado, with additional facilities located in Windsor, Colorado. Tolmar has earned a reputation for our unique delivery technologies and formulation capabilities, including specialty injectables and prescription topical ointments, creams, gels and lotions for dermatologic applications. Tolmar is the innovator, developer and global manufacturer for ELIGARD® (leuprolide acetate for injectable suspension), which is distributed worldwide.

About The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) and BI Incorporated

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) is the world’s leading provider of correctional, detention, and community reentry services with 98 facilities, approximately 78,500 beds, and 18,000 employees around the globe. GEO’s facilities are located in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and South Africa. As a leading provider in the industry since 1984, GEO offers high-quality, cost-effective services with state-of-the-art designs, innovative programs, and ground-breaking treatment approaches. The GEO Group is made up of two divisions, the Corrections and Detention division and the GEO Community Services division. Find us on LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Poudre School District

Poudre School District (PSD) is a high-performing district, covering more than 1,800 square miles in northern Colorado with diverse school settings. PSD serves 30,000 students and includes 50 schools and four charter schools. PSD, the ninth largest school district in Colorado, encompasses several communities including Fort Collins, Laporte, Timnath, Wellington, Red Feather, Livermore, Stove Prairie, and parts of Windsor. Vision: exists to support and inspire every child to think, to learn, to care, and to graduate prepared to be successful in a changing world. Mission: Educate…Every Child, Every Day. Read more…

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company’s innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com, and connect with us at www.facebook.com/woodwardinc.

About Larimer County Economic Workforce Development

Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development (EWD) connects people to meaningful work and businesses to talent and resources, improving our community’s economic well-being. Serving ages 14-24, the CareerRise team delivers programs that inspire achievement and individual development through education, training and career exposure. Through access to business internships, paid opportunities, educational workshops, and community-based projects, we prepare young action-takers to work and thrive in our community. https://www.larimer.org/ewd

About Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership

The NoCo Manufacturing Partnership was formed in 2013 as a result of Governor Hickenlooper’s state Economic Development plan called the Colorado Blue Print. The Blue Print identified 11 key sectors of the economy in Colorado by region. Northern Colorado’s two main sectors identified were Health and Wellness and Advanced Manufacturing. Regions within the state were encouraged to form sector partnerships to provide more localized grass roots support to augment state efforts in each sector. These would be industry specific, led by business, in partnership with economic development, education and workforce development. A collaboration arose as part of the Blue Print process involving people from each of these affiliations and the NoCo Manufacturing Partnership was born. It continues to be an all-volunteer, business led, FREE membership organization designed to support Northern Colorado manufacturers. It is served by a Board of Directors, representing each affiliation from private business to local government, as well as two active committees: Networking and Manufacturing Talent/Rocks! Find us on the web, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

