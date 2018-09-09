NoCO Manufacturing Partnership Announces Theme, Date for 2019 NOCOM Trade Show

Bradley R. Shannon

Shannon Marketing Communications

Event is April 11, 2019 at The Ranch, theme is “Connecting Supply Chain”

Loveland, Colorado— Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership (NoCO) has announced a theme – “Connecting Supply Chains” – and date – April 11, 2019, along with four returning legacy sponsors for its NOCOM 2019 manufacturing trade show. These sponsors, which have all sponsored the event for five years, are Aerotek, Flood and Peterson, EKS&H, and the City of Loveland. The event showcases Northern Colorado’s expanding manufacturing sector, connecting suppliers, manufacturers, capital, and services.

“NOCOM has been an integral part of the Colorado manufacturing community, and we’re grateful to all our sponsors, particularly these four who have been with us every year,” said 2019 event chair Adam Papilion. “Where else can an exhibitor showcase their products and services, connect with their supply chain, attend educational breakout sessions, network and support an incredible organization all in one day? Every year the event has grown substantially and we are excited to be celebrating its 5th anniversary in 2019.”

Aerotek has built an unrivaled culture over three decades for providing high-quality jobs and workers in many industries. “Aerotek has had the privilege of participating in the sponsorship for the NOCOM trade show since the first show in 2014. For Aerotek the event is a great way to partner with local manufacturing companies, learn about new technologies and trends the companies are seeing, as well as share ideas on successful staffing to carry out the new visions,” said Allyson O’Mara, commercial account manager. “It has been so much fun watching the tradeshow grow each year and bring value to the manufacturing community. With a different focus each year, the program stays fresh and innovative and captures new audiences.”

Flood and Peterson is a Colorado insurance broker that specializes in several industries in the state, including manufacturing. “We would like to thank NOCOM Manufacturing Partnership for organizing such a high-level and professional event focusing on the manufacturing industry. The attendee growth and networking has been tremendous, combined with quality presenters and presentations; the day is filled with in-depth industry knowledge and best practices,” said Brett Kemp, President of Flood and Peterson. “We have had the distinct honor of partnering with NOCOM over the past five years and look forward to another outstanding 2019 Manufacturing Trade Show.”

EKS&H is a professional services firm that has been accountable to its clients’ vital interests and has been providing a place where their employees can do their best since 1978. “EKS&H’s commitment to serving the audit, tax, technology and transaction consulting needs of manufacturers in northern Colorado grew substantially through our recently announced combination with Plante Moran, currently a top 15 public accounting firm heavily focused on serving this industry,” said Chris Otto, CPA, CFEm and Audit Partner at EKS&H LLLP. “Once EKS&H and Plante Moran officially join forces on October 1, 2018, our firm will be ranked the 11th largest U.S.-based firm.”

The City of Loveland is the municipal government of Loveland, CO. and has long supported local and regional businesses to support economic development in the area. “The City of Loveland was one of the original partners in the formation of the Northern Colorado Manufacturing partnership based on the fact that manufacturing is a key component to Loveland’s economy,” said Kelly Jones, Economic Development Director. “Loveland is proud to continue to support NOCOM financially and through its ability to be a connector between its manufacturing businesses and this incredible association of resources.”

About the 5th Annual NOCOM Trade Show

NOCOM 2019 takes place Thursday, April 11th, 2019, The Ranch Events Complex, in Loveland, Colorado. For more information or to register, visit www.nocomfg.com.

Date: Thursday, April 11th, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kick-off Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Budweiser Events Center (separate ticket required)

B2B Networking Reception 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. (separate ticket required)

Several NOCO companies have already registered to be a part of the trade show through the “Early Commitment” option, as booth spaces have sold out in years past. To accommodate the growing demand from companies, the NOCOM 2019 Trade Show is reconfiguring the layout to maximize space and availability.

For more information and to register for this event, purchase a booth, and learn about speaking opportunities, visit www.nocomfg.com. For more information on sponsorships and to become a corporate sponsor, contact Adam Papilion, NOCOM 2019 Chair, at 970-692-3344 or adam@h2manufacturingsolutions. com.

About Aerotek

Aerotek is a global leader in staffing and recruiting, winning the “Best of Staffing” award at Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards. At Aerotek, their people are everything. For those looking for the next step in their careers and for companies looking for great people, Aerotek helps both by bringing them together so both sides can prosper and grow. Learn more about Aerotek on their Facebook Page, Twitter account, and LinkedIn profile.

About Flood and Peterson

Operating since 1939, Flood and Peterson is Colorado’s trusted insurance broker and one of the largest privately held in the Rocky Mountain Region. Providing solutions in commercial insurance, employee benefits, surety and personal insurance programs across a number of industries, Flood and Peterson is a long-term partner to its clients, carriers and community. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About EKS&H

EKS&H is a nationally recognized professional services firm providing audit, tax, technology, wealth advisory, and business consulting services to public and private clients locally, nationally, and internationally. On October 1, 2018 we will officially join forces with Plante Moran, among the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and consulting firms. Our combined commitment to client service has resulted in sustained growth since we began. Working collaboratively, the best measure of our success is the success of our clients. Learn more at eksh.com, or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the City of Loveland

The City of Loveland’s city government mission is to achieve Loveland’s community vision through innovation, dedication, and excellent service. Visit their website, Facebook , Twitter, and YouTube.

About Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership

The NoCo Manufacturing Partnership was formed in 2013 as a result of Governor Hickenlooper’s state Economic Development plan called the Colorado Blue Print. The Blue Print identified 11 key sectors of the economy in Colorado by region. Northern Colorado’s two main sectors identified were Health and Wellness and Advanced Manufacturing. Regions within the state were encouraged to form sector partnerships to provide more localized grass roots support to augment state efforts in each sector. These would be industry specific, led by business, in partnership with economic development, education and workforce development. A collaboration arose as part of the Blue Print process involving people from each of these affiliations and the NoCo Manufacturing Partnership was born. It continues to be an all-volunteer, business led, FREE membership organization designed to support Northern Colorado manufacturers. It is served by a Board of Directors, representing each affiliation from private business to local government, as well as two active committees: Networking and Manufacturing Talent/Rocks! Find us on the web, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.