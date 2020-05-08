NOCO Music Relief Fund Offers Assistance to the Music Community

If you or someone you know works in music and has been severely financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, check out the NoCo Music Relief Fund. This Bohemian Foundation fund provides assistance that may help.

The NoCo Music Relief Fund is meant to provide immediate relief for severe financial distress caused by lost income due to Coronavirus/COVID-19 precautionary measures. Severe financial distress might include low or no savings, an inability to cover basic needs such as food and rent, or inability to meet financial responsibilities for family members in critical need.

Click the link to learn more:

bohemianfoundation.org/noco- music-relief-fund

Questions? Email nocomrf@ bohemianfoundation.org