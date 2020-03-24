Noco Nosh Supports Local Restaurants and Employees Through COVID-19 Crisis

Noco Nosh, the only meal delivery company owned by local Northern Colorado restaurants, is ramping up operations in response to the COVID-19 crisis and its resulting impact on the Northern Colorado restaurant industry. Recent state mandates that limit restaurants to only providing carry-out or delivery orders have created an intense strain on local businesses, which Noco Nosh is helping to ease through high-quality delivery service.

“During these difficult times, our goal at Noco Nosh is to support our local independent restaurants as much as we can so that they can remain in business and provide the community with a safe and healthy means to access food without having to leave their homes,” says Michael Atkinson, Director of Operations.

Noco Nosh aims to serve as an ally to local restaurant owners and to support the Northern Colorado economy by keeping local dollars in the community.

While other large delivery companies have offered to temporarily delay commission payments, leaving restaurants with an even bigger bill to pay once this crisis is over, Noco Nosh has always kept fair commission rates and is using its resources to further assist restaurants through this tough season.

On Monday, March 23, Noco Nosh will be donating 10% of their sales to Larimer and Weld County Food Banks, in an effort to help as many people during this time as possible. Noco Nosh also encourages its customers to donate directly to the Larimer or Weld County food banks if they are able to do so.

In a time where small businesses are most at risk, Noco Nosh is providing a solution to the inevitably trimmed workforce in the foodservice industry. With an increased demand for delivery orders, the company has been able to hire a number of those temporarily laid off from local restaurants to serve as extra delivery drivers, providing employees with a source of income while local restaurants are working to stay afloat.

Noco Nosh has also switched all deliveries to a “no-contact” procedure to keep its customers and delivery drivers safe. Drivers will drop off food on the doorstep rather than having an exchange at the door upon delivery.

The team at Noco Nosh has been working around the clock to keep up with demand, keep our community safe and well-fed, while also working to minimize any loss of sales for local restaurants.

Demand for meal delivery has skyrocketed, increasing by 100% in just the last several days. Noco Nosh is working feverishly to help our community in more ways than one; we urge every resident to support local, especially during this difficult time. Please visit NocoNosh.com to order today or download the app in the app store.

Noco Nosh was created by our local independent restaurant community in direct response to the unsustainably expensive and inefficient business practices of large delivery corporations. Noco Nosh allows our community to keep our sales dollars in Northern Colorado as well as allowing our local restaurants to better control their customer service experience. Noco Nosh has put the restaurant owners back in charge of food delivery.