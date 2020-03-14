Nominations for “Making Democracy Work” Award Now Being Accepted

The League of Women Voters of Larimer County (LWVLC) is taking nominations for their “Making Democracy Work” award through their website now to recognize a person who has affected civic life in Larimer County.

The award acknowledges the work of an individual that has impacted and improved civic life for those in Larimer County in a multitude of ways, including the expansion and protection of voting rights, the creation of engaging and educating opportunities, and the promotion of diversity, equality and inclusion in governance.

While the League of Women Voters does make positions and take stands on certain issues based on their intensive research and discussion, they do not support or oppose candidates and parties for this award.

The LWVLC is asking for help to distinguish women who are deserving of this award through the completion of a nomination form from now until Friday, May 1. The recipient of the 2020 Making Democracy Work award will be announced and honored at the LWVLC Soiree being held at the Lodge at Mackenzie Place Thursday, July 23.

For more information concerning the nomination form or more about the LWVLC, please visit their website at www.LWV-Larimercounty.org or join the conversation at LWVLC on Facebook.