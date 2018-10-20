Nominations Now Accepted for the 2019 Poudre Pioneer Award

The Poudre Runs Through It Study/Action Work Group (PRTI) is seeking nominations for its annual award to recognize achievements toward its goal of making the Cache la Poudre River a premier example of a healthy working river. We wish to recognize individuals or organizations, including businesses and public agencies, who have contributed substantially to furthering our goal.

Our definition of a healthy working river is one that supplies the goods and services demanded by our complex society, within the existing and evolving water rights system and honoring existing property rights, while maintaining and improving ecological integrity and resilience.

CRITERIA

Many contributions can further the goal of a healthy working river, including — but not limited to – collaboration; production of scientific or technical information; fundraising; engineering excellence; public outreach or interpretation; or monitoring. These contributions may be judged on their degree of effectiveness, innovation, creativity, novelty, problem solving ability, ease of duplication by others, and/or leadership. Nominees need not live or work in the Poudre Basin, but the tangible results of their efforts must be evident within the basin and have a direct nexus to our goal for the Poudre River.

SELECTION

Nominations are solicited in conjunction with publicity of the upcoming Poudre River Forum, can be made by anyone, and are due by Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

The Poudre River Forum Subcommittee will make an initial selection of the top three nominations, which will then be forwarded to the PRTI membership for final selection. Any individuals directly associated with any nomination will recuse themselves from the selection process.

PRESENTATION

The award will be presented as part of the sixth annual Poudre River Forum on Friday, February 1, 2019. The winner will be selected prior to the forum and invited to share a short “acceptance speech”. The PRTI will also distribute a press release to local newspapers and social/radio media.

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION

Please submit your nomination to the email shown below, including:

A letter stating why the person or entity you are nominating is worthy of the nomination (no more than one single sided page)

No more than three additional letters that support your nomination

Please email your nominations by WEDNESDAY, DEC 12, 2018 to poudreriverforum@gmail.com

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE AWARD? Contact the Nomination Committee Chair, Robert Ward, at poudreriverforum@gmail.com

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.