Non-Profit Animal Welfare Organizations Team Up for Beat the Heat Campaign

Animal Friends Alliance (AFA) and Larimer Humane Society (LHS) have partnered to provide cat owners spaying services at a discounted price at their clinic in Fort Collins during the month of March to avoid unplanned litters and promote animal wellness during the Spring season.

Despite the heat of summer being not present yet, AFA and LHS are offering 90 cat owners in Larimer County spay surgeries at the discounted rate of $20. This offer comes as an effort to prevent both cats and kittens from being abandoned and to reduce the annual overflow of litters in shelters which can take a toll on the shelter’s resources. Most importantly, the well-being of these animals is what is important.

“By partnering with Animal Friends Alliance through the ‘Beat the Heat’ initiative, our goal is to assist owners in making responsible choices for their cats – decreasing challenges like homelessness and overpopulation, and helping to keep cats healthier overall,” says Judy Calhoun, CEO of Larimer Humane Society.

The American Veterinary Medical Association states that sterilization of female kittens is not only one of the most effective strategies in reducing pet homelessness but is also safe for kittens as young as 8 weeks.

This special rate and priority for the rate will only be available throughout the month of March. Cat owners who are interested in making the most of this discounted spaying are encouraged to mention the “Beat the Heat” campaign when scheduling an appointment also.

“Most people don’t want to see their cat get pregnant over and over again, so we hope our ‘Beat the Heat’ campaign will serve as a gentle reminder to cat owners to sterilize their cats before they go into heat this year,” said Dr. Gloria Matsushita, chief veterinarian at Animal Friends Alliance.

For more information on the AFA and the LHS or for how to schedule an appointment for your cat, please call (970) 484-1861 or visit their websites at larimerhumane.org and SavingAnimalsToday.org