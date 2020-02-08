NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR HIGH SCHOOL EXCHANGE STUDENTS

By Lori Wichael

ASSE International

ASSE International, a non-profit student exchange program, is seeking volunteers to serve as Area Representatives in your local community. ASSE offers qualified students from around the world, between the age of 15 and 18, the opportunity to spend a high school year or semester in the United States with a host family. The opportunity to study abroad and live with a host family is also offered to our American high school students between 15-18 years old. ASSE’s Area Representatives are the cornerstone of the organization, making all of this possible!

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Area Representatives recruit and screen potential host families, supervise the exchange students in their community, organize activities with the students throughout the year and provide support to host families, students and schools. Area representatives receive compensation covering their expenses incurred for each student placed and supervised.

Imagine the world of peace and greater understanding. Imagine yourself as part of the solution! Today’s teens are tomorrow’s parents, international business people and possibly even future political leaders! Share your corner of America by helping a foreign teen experience life in your area!

For more information call 800-733-2773, visit us online at www.asse.com or email asseusawest@asse.com.