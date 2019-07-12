Non Profit Profile: Shambhala Mountain Center

Shambhala Mountain Center was established in 1971 by a Tibetan mediation master and teacher. The 600 acre retreat in Red Feather Lakes is surrounded by mountains, meadows and forests. It is 50 miles Northwest of Fort Collins.

In June, 2019 Shambhala Mountain Center was given an Environmental Stewardship Award by Larimer County for their efforts to increase the resiliency of their property to reduce forest fuels by thinning 118 acres of dense forest.

For 40 years, the center has maintained its property as a refuge. People have visited from all over the world over decades. One of the highlights for visitors is the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. According to Shambhala Mountain Center in Red Feather Lakes, it is one of the most significant examples of sacred architecture in the world.

The Stupa was originally constructed in 1988 and has continued for 13 years by volunteer laborers and craftspeople with money donated through annual fundraising events. It is open daily from 9am to 7pm for public visitation.

Stupas are sacred Buddhist sites which attract large numbers of tourists due to their architectural beauty. According to WorldAtlas.com, the most notable stupas can be found in the Kathmandu Valley, Thailand and in China. For more information see their list at https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/the-most-notable-buddhist-stupas-of-the-world.html

Shambhala Mountain Center strives to serve as a contemplative center for exploration of individual an societal wisdom. They host event and the retreat is open to hiking daily from 9am to sundown.

Dogs are not allowed.

For more information visit https://www.shambhalamountain.org