Nonprofit Shows Interest in Hughes Stadium Property as New Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center has expressed interest to the Fort Collins City Council about the site of the former Hughes Stadium. They are interested in making the site home to a new wildlife rehabilitation center.

The proposed center would potentially provide rehabilitation for ill, injured, and orphaned wildlife that is native to Northern Colorado. The center would also be a vehicle for problem-solving in the community and would ultimately boost public safety, education and an overall appreciation for wildlife.

Northern Colorado Wildlife Center currently serves sick and injured wildlife from reptiles to amphibians and then releases them into the wild when they are healed. In addition to that, they also provide the community with environmental education and humane solution advice to human-wildlife conflicts.

“Currently thousands of animals each year go without help because there is no other wildlife rehabilitation center in Northern Colorado, but we want to change that,” said Tallon Nightwalker, President of Northern Colorado Wildlife Center.

For more information regarding Northern Colorado Wildlife Center, check out their website at www.nocowildlife.org or watch their end of the year video at https://youtu.be/NHGeNzEpykc.