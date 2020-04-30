North 40 Food Pantry May 1, 10 – 12 pm Morning Star Church

North Forty Mountain Alliance

We are still astounded by the outpouring of people wanting to help each other either through volunteering, donations, picking up food for other families and of course people coming and using the food pantry. We don’t work without you! So thank you!

We have some different food and a limited supply of donated hand sanitizer. We need your eyes and ears to know if someone needs food or help. We don’t want anyone to slip through the cracks. We have volunteers willing to deliver.

North 40 Food Pantry

Free food available for everyone and we have a limited supply of hand sanitizer. Open to all. No screening or restrictions. You can pick up for a neighbor too.

Where to pick food up:

Morning Star Church

23628 W County Rd 74E

Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545

We opened a second site at Livermore Community Church, 284 W Rd 74E, Livermore, CO 80536. This site serves residents in lower Livermore, Red Mountain, and Cherokee Park Meadows. If you live in Glacier View, RFL or Crystal Lakes, please come to the Morning Star Church. The Livermore Church has limited food supplies.

When:

Friday, May 1st, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Our tentative schedule is to operate every Friday.

Need help with delivery or something else? Help us out and let us know what you need.

If you have an emergency, call 911

How can you reach us? You have 3 options:

1. Email rflcovid19@gmail.com with your details

2. Complete this online form: https://n40alliance.org/covid- 19-help/

3. Call (970) 425-6678 (you must include the area code), and leave a voice message

Want to donate?

Due to the risk from COVID-19, we will not be able to take food donations at this time. We are happy to accept cash or checks. Make checks to “North Forty Alliance” and in the memo put “Food Pantry”. Mail to RFL Library, c/o N40MA, P.O. Box 123, RFL, CO. 80545. Email rflcovid19@gmail.com for information to make your donation tax-deductible. New! Donate online at https://donorbox.org/north-40- food-pantry

Want to Volunteer?

Fill out and submit this simple form: https://n40alliance.org/want- to-help/. You can also email us at rflcovid19@gmail.com with your contact information, how you want to help, and when you are available.

Additional Funders and Partners

Larimer County Office on Aging, Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities, Senior Access Points, Morning Star Community Church, Chapel in the Pines, Red Feather Lakes Library, Livermore Community Church, Gordon Creek Farm, DaLonna Mae’s Cafe, Food Bank for Larimer County, Girl Scout of Colorado @ Magic Sky Ranch, Citizen Printing