North College Avenue to close for railroad repairs, July 16-19

Heather Cox

North College Avenue will close in both directions between Cherry Street and the Poudre Bridge July 16-19 while Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) completes railroad track repairs. College Avenue is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, July 19.

Primary detour routes are Mulberry Street, Lemay Avenue, and Vine Drive. Truck traffic is encouraged to detour from Mulberry to Timberline Road to Vine Drive; or from Mulberry to Lemay to Conifer Street. Detours in the immediate area include Willow Street, Lincoln Avenue and Lemay Avenue.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic can detour via Cherry Street and the Hickory and Poudre trails. Business access will be maintained at all times.

Mason Street Tree Removal

On Monday, July 16, Mason Street will be closed between Mulberry and Magnolia streets while City forestry crews remove a hollow cottonwood tree that poses a risk to public safety. The tree removal is scheduled concurrently with the railroad repairs, because no trains will be running on that stretch of track.