North Colorado Diaper Bank Awarded $10,000 by Weedin Insurance Agency

Calvin Jordan Jr

The Nappie Project (http://thenappieproject.com/), a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring North Colorado children have an adequate supply of diapers, has been awarded a $10,000 donation from Weedin Insurance Agency through the 2018 Safeco Insurance® Make More Happen Awards. The donation will enable The Nappie Project to support additional families, helping them save money for other costly necessities in the area including healthcare and rent.

In 2017, The Nappie Project distributed more than 60,000 diapers to families throughout Laramie County and averages a current distribution of almost 9,000 diapers per month. There are still a large number of families in the region who are in need of additional aid, but this $10,000 donation will go far in helping address the problem