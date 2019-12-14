North Colorado Medical Center receives donation from Greeley Stampede and Ranack Cares Foundation

Following the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo in July, the Greeley

Stampede and Ranack Cares Foundation donated $25,000 to North Colorado Medical Center Foundation

(NCMC) this month from funds raised during the event.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

“The Greeley Stampede and Ranack Cares Foundation really came through for the community this year,” Kyle

Holman, NCMC Foundation president, and CEO said. “They raised $25,000 that will go a long way for cancer patients in our region. Thank you, Greeley Stampede committee, staff, and volunteers, for your support, as well as putting on the region’s largest event. Thank you to the Ranack family for your continued dedication to cancer

patients.”

Thanks to the donation, which is the largest made from the Greeley Stampede to the NCMC Foundation’s Mammography Fund, patients who can’t afford services will receive screenings through mammograms, diagnostic services, and biopsies to help identify breast cancer. The funds also provide assistance with basic living expenses for individuals undergoing treatment for breast cancer. The financial assistance is given in the form of grants to qualifying patients in Greeley and surrounding communities.