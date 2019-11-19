North Forty News to Broadcast Governor Jared Polis Live

North Forty News will provide a live broadcast of Governor Jared Polis’ remarks at the Regional Issue Summit on November 19th at 9am.

“As North Forty News embarks into the world of providing digital video, we are demonstrating how we can play a role in sharing important and relevant information to communities in Northern Colorado in different ways,” said Blaine Howerton, Publisher and Owner of North Forty News.

On November 11, North Forty News shared its first broadcast of the TedX Colorado Early College Event. Hundreds of people viewed the broadcast live and thousands more will watch in the weeks to come. The event, centered around positive change in Northern Colorado, was produced entirely by students and broadcast in partnership with North Forty News.

The sold out Regional Issues Summit on November 19 will be held in Loveland. Topics center around legislative decisions that could have significant economic implications in Northern Colorado.

For more information about the summit: https://fortcollinschamber.com/event/regional-issues-summit/

View Governor Polis’ live comments