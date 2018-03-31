Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association meeting – April 19

Nancy Jones

The April meeting of the NCBA take place Thursday the 19th, 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the McKee Building of the Larimer County Ranch complex, 5280 Arena Circle Loveland 80538.

The featured topic will be: “All About “Spring Swarms”! Beth Conrey will discuss details and responsibilities of swarm captures and relocations. Members who have registered on the NCBA swarm team should attend this meeting.

The public and all NCBA members are invited to attend.

The Ranch is located directly adjacent to I-25, north of highway 34, in Loveland Colorado. To reach The Ranch, exit I-25 at Crossroads Blvd., Exit 259. Travel East 1 mile to Fairgrounds Avenue (County Road 5) and go North to the entrance. For more information visit the NCBA (Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association) web site www.nocobees.org