Northern CO Beekeepers Association May membership meeting

The May membership meeting is Thursday the 24th, 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the McKee Building of the Larimer County Ranch complex, 5280 Arena Circle Loveland 80538. Topics of this meeting will be “Making Spring Splits” using either queens raised from the split colony, swarm cells, supercedure cells or mated queens. Featured speaker is Kris Holthaus. In addition Don Studinski will be sharing his experience at the Wyoming Bee College, and Josh Vaisman will review spring mite treatments.

This event is open to all NCBA members and the public is welcome. Social time and refreshments included. The Ranch is located directly adjacent to I-25,

North of Highway 34, in Loveland, Colorado. To reach The Ranch, exit I-25 at Crossroads Blvd., Exit 259. Travel East 1 mile to Fairgrounds Avenue (County Road 5) and go north to the entrance. For more information visit the NCBA, (Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association), web site www.nocobees.org