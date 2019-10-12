NORTHERN COLORADO: ARTS — CULTURE — HISTORY — DIVERSITY

As a locally-owned independent newspaper we are working hard to become Colorado’s only regional weekly striving to reach all 800,000 residents of Northern Colorado.

For their leisure time we seek to inform our readers of arts, culture, and history not only in places you’d expect to find it like Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley but also in unexpected sweet spots like Berthoud, Livermore, and Virginia Dale.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

When you attend festivals and visit your local centers of arts and culture you help sustain fine creative work along with the preservation of local heritage.

And when you dig a little deeper you may also discover historic treasures in quieter locations like Virginia Dale that for a brief time between 1862 and 1869 the most used and safest road west by stage coach, the Overland Trail, came right through this best-of-its-time rest stop. With the opening of the Union Pacific Railroad in 1869 stagecoach travel soon became a part of history.

But in the larger scheme of things, why should all this matter?

Well, Americans move around a lot. Perhaps many-to-most current residents of Colorado were born and raised elsewhere. When you take the time to find out about modern-day artisans as well as early settlers and indigenous peoples who lived here for thousands of years, you and your family stand a chance to gain a greater sense of respect for where you have “landed” which can lead to a greater sense of belonging. Once you know more about your real-time surroundings you can set down deeper roots because you have come to know more about “the soil” on which you stand.

Here are just some of the exciting things to see this Fall throughout Northern Colorado (see also: Calendar.northfortynews. com):

Little Thompson Valley Pioneer Museum, 224 Mountain Avenue, Berthoud

Open Wednesday — Sunday, 1pm — 4pm, an array of exhibits reveals the town and surrounding rural districts as a bustling agricultural center since the 1880’s.

Estes Park Fairgrounds, 1209 Manford Avenue, Estes Park

Treasure Tables Arts and Crafts Sale — Wordsmith Wood Shop, Saturday, October 12, 9am — 4pm

Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, 1400 Remington Street, Fort Collins — currently on display

Americas Gallery: Exhibition of Diné (Navajo) Clothing and Jewelry , gorgeous display of velvet, silk, silver, turquoise and other objects, some on loan from the Denver Museum

, gorgeous display of velvet, silk, silver, turquoise and other objects, some on loan from the Denver Museum The Moon Museum: Unofficial Art on Apollo 12

Works on Paper Gallery: Pekka Loiri Exhibit, highest calibre poster art by this Finnish designer

Avenir Museum, 216 East Lake Street, Fort Collins — currently on display

Walking in Beauty: Designs by Orlando Dugi, evening wear and handbags inspired by his Diné (Navajo) heritage.

See also the Fort Collins First Friday Art Walk.

UNC, Campus Commons, 2125 Tenth Avenue, Greeley

Greeley Multicultural Festival, Saturday, October 19, 11am — 5pm

celebrating Greeley’s diverse cultures embedded in their community

Livermore Community Hall, 2044 West Country Road 74E (Red Feather Lakes Road, 2 miles west of Highway 287), Livermore

Crafts Fair, Saturday and Sunday, October 26 — 27

North Lake Park, 2750 North Taft Avenue, Loveland

Harvest Night Fun Run and Fall Festival, Saturday, October 19, 3pm — 5pm

For even more information on what to explore this Fall, check out the following link:

http://historiclarimercounty. org

—————————–

Help support our work on your behalf by subscribing to either or both of our publications on either of these links:

northfortynews.com/subscribe or scenenoco.com/subscribe

Or contact us to learn more about advertising with us including how your ad in our print edition will also show up in our online digital replica of our current edition along with on our website.

Blaine Howerton