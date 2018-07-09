Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association July membership meeting

Nancy Jones

The July membership meeting is Thursday the 19th, 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the McKee Building of the Larimer County Ranch complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland 80538. Topic of this meeting will be “The Services of a Commercial Beekeeping and Pollination Company throughout the Seasons”. Our featured speaker is Lyle Johnson, commercial beekeeper, out of Salida CO, and President of the CO Professional Beekeepers Association. Members will also address information on what the hobbyist beekeeper should be doing to best manage their hives at this time of the year. This event is open to all NCBA members and the public is welcome. Social time and refreshments included. The Ranch is located directly adjacent to I-25, north of highway 34, in Loveland, Colorado. To reach The Ranch, exit I-25 at Crossroads Blvd., Exit 259. Travel East 1 mile to Fairgrounds Avenue (County Road 5) and go north to the entrance. For more information visit the NCBA, (Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association), web site www.nocobees.org