Northern Colorado Chambers Partner with Colorado State University for Regional Business After Hours Event August 8

Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Umland, Communications Coordinator

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – July 25, 2018 – The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce along with eight other Northern Colorado Chambers of Commerce are excited to partner with Colorado State University (CSU) for Regional Business After Hours on Wednesday, August 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the newly named Canvas Stadium at CSU, 751 W Pitkin St, Fort Collins, CO 80521. Members from the Berthoud, Evans, Fort Collins, Greeley, Johnstown-Milliken, Loveland, Longmont, Wellington and Windsor Chambers, and the public are invited to the event that is celebrating community collaboration.

“We are excited to be part of this community event and bring together area Chambers and its members to an iconic location in our region,” said Kim Medina, Vice President of Development and Operations with the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal every year is to create a sense of community. We are thankful for CSU who is hosting this event and encourage anyone looking to connect with businesses and the community to attend.”

The Regional After Hours has been an annual tradition, starting with a small number of area Chambers and increasing to nine over the years. Last year more than 850 people attended Business After Hours to network, create business contacts and learn about the academic and athletic opportunities at CSU.

Admission is $15 if registration and payment are received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August. Cost is $20 at the door. Register by clicking here, or by calling 970-482-3746. During the registration process, members will indicate which Chamber they are representing.

About the Fort Collins Area Chamber

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is a leading membership-based business association in Northern Colorado, dedicated to helping business succeed. Investing in the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce puts members in contact with more than 1,230 business owners and managers in the market. For more than 100 years, the Fort Collins Area Chamber has helped shape the Fort Collins region into one of the most livable places in America. For more information about the Chamber, call (970) 482-3746 or visit www.FortCollinsChamber.com.