Northern Colorado COVID-19 Fund Announces Second Round of Grants 

Pandemic Response Initiative Makes Impact With $335k in New Funding; Total Surpasses $530,000

Our friends and neighbors are vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic. Thankfully, the public, private, and philanthropic communities are rallying to the cause, supporting local nonprofits that are diligently working to assist those most in need. The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund – a partnership between the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and United Way of Larimer County – is receiving gifts and making grants to causes throughout the county.

The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund has announced new grant distributions of $334,497 to support 22 impactful projects. To date, the Fund has awarded over $530,000 through 37 separate grants. These groups are active across Larimer County, including Allenspark, Berthoud, Drake, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Glen Haven, Loveland, Wellington, Windsor, and unincorporated areas of the county. Every grant distributed went to a nonprofit seeking funding for critical needs that have emerged as a direct response to COVID-19.

Grants are reviewed by a committee comprised of volunteers from Estes Park, Loveland, and Fort Collins – as well as staff members from the United Way and the Community Foundation. “This knowledgeable committee thoughtfully evaluates each grant application, and provides valuable insight, advice, and direction,” said Claire Bouchard, vice president of community impact for United Way of Larimer County. “We are so fortunate to have volunteers who are willing to dedicate a significant portion of their stay-at-home time to us.”

The committee also vetted the requests to ensure vulnerable populations are not only receiving services, but that these service providers are utilizing their expertise and leadership to effectively respond to new challenges. It most often awarded grants that make an immediate difference in our community, especially supporting people who are faced with food insecurity, childcare needs, housing, or other disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“Every day brings new opportunities and challenges,” stated Ella Fahrlander, chief engagement officer for the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado. “Individuals, nonprofits, government, and the private sector are stepping forward to deliver dollars, services, and supplies to those in need.”

The COVID-19 Response Fund primarily focuses on funding human services nonprofits that address basic needs, especially related to food insecurity, particularly for older adults and youth. Secondary areas of attention include providing quality childcare for parents working on recovery efforts, mental health support for those living in crisis, re-establishing safe and stable housing and providing eviction prevention, and re-engaging the workforce as they return to stability. As the state of Colorado transitions from the current stage of urgency to stabilization and recovery, the Community Foundation and the United Way will closely monitor state and national best practices to support immediate needs.

Round two funding recipient organizations:

A Little Help, Alternatives to Violence, America’s Kids Belong, CitiPointe Northern Colorado Church,

Community DREAMer Fund, Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success, Estes Park Health Foundation, Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, Inc.; FoCo Rescue Mission, FRCC Foundation, Homeward Alliance, La Cocina, Light of the Rockies, NOCO Dream Center dba Resurrection Fellowship, Project Self-Sufficiency, SAFY, Salvation Army of Loveland, Serve 6.8, Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, Sunrise Community Health, The Matthews House, Turning Point, and YMCA of the Rockies.

Nonprofit organizations can visit nocofoundation.org/covid-19 for grantmaking guidelines and application instructions; the next application deadline will be announced later this week. To date, the Fund has received grant requests totaling $1.2M, and the need in the community is unprecedented.

If you are able, the best way to help is to donate securely online: https://www.nocofoundation.org/covid-19.

Checks may be payable to either: Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, 4745 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525 or United Way of Larimer County, 525 W. Oak Street Fort Collins, CO 8052. Please note COVID-19 in the subject line.

United Way of Larimer County. To donate, text LARIMERUNITED to 41444, make an online donation at https://impact.uwaylc.org/Corona. To learn more about community resources and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.uwaylc.org.

The Community Foundation and the United Way are a 501(c)(3) public charities, so gifts to any of our funds provide donors with the maximum tax deductions allowed by law. Please consider sending gifts directly to the Foundation or the United Way to avoid credit card processing fees. Neither organization will charge an administrative fee for this fund.

About the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado: The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working for the benefit of charitable causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages almost 550 individual charitable funds and over $120 million in assets, and it serves a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. Over 75 local nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the Community Foundation, and many individuals and businesses have established donor advised funds.

About the United Way of Larimer County: United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent, and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and strengthens our community by supporting youth and education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County.