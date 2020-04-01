Northern Colorado COVID-19 Fund Issues Grants to Local Nonprofits

15 nonprofits receive more than $200K to address immediate needs; more grants to come

As the impacts of COVID-19 continue to evolve across our community, local nonprofits are responding to meet the needs of people who are most affected. The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund is answering the call with urgent financial support for these organizations.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Today the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund announces a grant distribution of $200,125 to 15 human service groups. These groups are active across Larimer County, including Allenspark, Berthoud, Drake, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Glen Haven, Loveland, Wellington, and unincorporated areas of the county.

Specifically, these organizations are targeting people in our community who are faced with food insecurity, childcare needs, housing, or other disruptions caused by the pandemic. A second round of grants will be disbursed in mid-April.

“We have tried to focus these grants to help people in our communities who are the most vulnerable and the most at risk due to this crisis,” said Ray Caraway, president of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado. “This includes the elderly, the homeless, healthcare providers, and first responders.”

Recipients for the first grant cycle include:

Aspire 3D, Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County, Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, Crossroads Safehouse, The Family Center–La Familia, Food Bank of Larimer County, The Genesis Project of Fort Collins, Homeward Alliance–Aztlan Center, House of Neighborly Service, Loveland Rotary KidsPak, Meals on Wheels for Fort Collins, Neighbor to Neighbor, The Nappie Project, Salud Family Health Center, UC Health-Family Medicine Center.

Created as a partnership between the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the United Way of Larimer County, the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund was designed as a fast-acting source of aid in the wake of this public health emergency. The Response Fund has raised over $400,000, but the need is much greater. For the first round of grants, the Fund received 40 applications from groups asking for nearly $800,000.

“With Colorado Governor’s announcement that all school districts will be closed until at least April 17, we are working to solve the important community problem of school-aged childcare for our first responders and healthcare providers, “ said Kaycee Headrick, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County, which offers services at multiple locations throughout the county. “By providing safe childcare to our first responders and health care professionals, BGCLC is working to ensure these families have a safe place to bring their kids while they work the front lines of this pandemic.”

“This fund is designed to evolve to meet the greatest needs of the community as they unfold” said Annie Davies, United Way of Larimer County chief executive officer. “We appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with the Community Foundation to connect generous businesses and individuals to a meaningful and local opportunity to help those affected by the pandemic.”

The application deadline for nonprofits to apply for the next grant cycle is April 9. Grants are reviewed by volunteers from Estes Park, Loveland, and Fort Collins, as well as staff members from the United Way of Larimer County and the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado.

If you are able, the best way to help is to donate securely online: https://www.nocofoundation.org/covid-19.

Please considering sending gifts over $1,000 directly to the Foundation or the United Way to avoid processing fees. Neither organization will charge an administrative fee for this fund.

Checks may be payable to the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado with “Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund” in the memo line, mailed to the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, 4745 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525.

United Way of Larimer County: To donate text LARIMERUNITED to 41444, make an online donation at https://impact.uwaylc.org/Corona, or send checks to United Way of Larimer County, 525 W. Oak Street Fort Collins, CO 80521 with COVID-19 in the subject line. To learn more about community resources & volunteer opportunities, please visit www.uwaylc.org.

The Community Foundation and the United Way are a 501(c)(3) public charities so gifts to any of our funds provide donors with the maximum tax deductions allowed by law.

Nonprofit organizations can visit nocofoundation.org/covid-19 for grantmaking guidelines and application instructions.

About the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado: The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working for the benefit of charitable causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages almost 550 individual charitable funds and over $120 million in assets, and it serves a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. Over 75 local nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the Community Foundation, and many individuals and businesses have established donor advised funds.

About the United Way of Larimer County: United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and strengthens our community by supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County.