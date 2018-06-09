Northern Colorado Eagles Move to Ice Haus, Make minor name and logo change for 2018-2019 season

Bre Snyder, Operations Manager

Colorado Junior ‘A’ Eagles, Western States Hockey League, Tier II

The Northern Colorado Eagles (formerly Colorado Junior Eagles) will have a new home at the Ice Haus in Greeley, Colorado for the 2018-2019 season, made official today. The move is only 19 miles from their former home, Noco Ice Center in Fort Collins, Colorado, where they spent the past 5 seasons. With the move, the Eagles will also make a minor name change and will now be now known as the Northern Colorado Eagles as they enter into their 6th season. The Greeley Ice Haus is a multimillion dollar facility built in 2005 and is located in historic, downtown Greeley with a wide variety of restaurants and hotels that are within walking distance to the arena.

The Ice Haus is currently shutting down for the months of June and July to add some exciting upgrades to the facility including a new energy efficient LED lighting system, a new sound system and added seating for the upstairs and downstairs lobbies. The Ice Haus is an NHL-sized ice surface that seats 1,600 but can hold up 2,000. The Eagles will be allowed to bring in different food and beer vendors for concessions during home games, making the fan experience enjoyable for everyone.

On the ice the past 5 seasons, the Northern Colorado Eagles have won the Mountain Division in back-to-back seasons and had two appearances in the Thorne Cup Finals, the championship for the Western States Hockey League. The Northern Colorado Eagles have advanced 60 players to NCAA, CIS and Professional organizations in the past 5 seasons as well.

The Northern Colorado Eagles will be building a brand new locker room to be ready for main camp starting on Tuesday, September 4th.

“As an organization, we are excited to be joining the greater Greeley community and having a venue as beautiful as the Ice Haus. I believe the fans will love the excitement of our games, while enjoying a professional and affordable venue,” said Casey Bradshaw, Owner and Governor of the Northern Colorado Eagles.

With the move, the Northern Colorado Eagles will still maintain partnerships and relationships with current volunteers, sponsors and billet families that have been with the organization. However, will now be seeking additional sponsors, billet families and volunteers in the Greeley and Eaton surrounding areas.

“Our organization has always strived to improve every season both on the ice and in the community. We want this organization to continue to grow and this move gives us the opportunity to do that. We are extremely excited to join this wonderful community and be a part of something special,” said Head Coach and GM, Steve Haddon.

The organization has a lot of work to do to be ready for September. If any new sponsors, restaurants, local businesses, billet families or volunteers in the Greeley, Eaton and surrounding areas are interested in joining the Northern Colorado Eagles family, please contact us via the email addresses below.

General Interest info@coloradojunioreagles.com

Steve Haddon-Head Coach/GM Haddon@coloradojunioreagles.com

Bre Snyder-Operations Manager Snyder@coloradojunioreagles.com

Jen Bradshaw-Billet Coordinator majerle12.jb@gmail.com

Jay Weber-Hockey Relations hockeyjt101@gmail.com