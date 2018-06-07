Northern Colorado Favorite “Pandas & People” Kicks Off 2018 Lagoon Season

Presented by Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru

Callie Morgan, Mantooth Marketing Company

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – June 6, 2018 – The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is excited to kick off the 2018 season with alternative folk band and northern Colorado sensation, Pandas & People. The 2017 Westword Award-winner of Best Americana Act will perform on the west lawn of Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center on Wednesday, June 13, 6-8:30 p.m.

Pandas & People boasts a unique blend of indie pop and folk music, delivering uplifting and joyful lyrics to their audiences. The five-man band was formed in 2013 by lead vocals and bass player Joshua Scheer. In that short amount of time, Scheer has led the band to many accomplishments, including performing on national radio and opening for well-known acts like Twenty One Pilots and The Doobie Brothers. Joining Scheer on stage is Conrad Marshall on the keys and guitar, Tucker Ewing on guitar and vocals, Michael Kinney on drums, and Dave Brown on the mandolin and guitar. Together, their they produce their signature modern rock sound.

The Zuelligs of Polaris Expeditionary Learning School will have the pleasure of opening for Pandas & People on June 13. Concert goers are invited to enjoy dinner from the following local food trucks: BIGS Meat Wagon, The Taco Stop, Wing Shack, The Human Bean and Ba-Nom-A-Nom.

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series will run for eight weeks throughout the summer and feature a variety of music styles, including country, reggae, folk, rock and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an enjoyable evening of free music. Residents should be cautioned that there is no parking allowed on Plum Drive.

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is produced by Mantooth Marketing with thanks to the generous support of Title Sponsors Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru. Event Sponsors include Gallegos Sanitation, Inc., Poudre River Public Library, 1st National Bank, Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado, the Fort Collins Coloradoan and Rocky Mountain Collegian.

Visit the series website at www.lagoonseries.com to find frequently asked questions about the event, weather updates, band bios and more.