Northern Colorado Prepares to Vote: Upcoming Northern Colorado Municipal Election Issues

The next regular municipal election for Colorado statutory towns is Tuesday, April 7. The ballots for each town will be mail-in only and will feature issues such as picking seats for Mayor and board of trustees. Statutory towns are any place that has municipalities notified town area committees.

Each municipality, if they are a town, has general elections for their trustees or their boards in April. There will also be some towns such as Severance and Ault that have ballot questions such as the sale of marijuana and cannabis products as well as requests to reduce the number of trustees.

Towns and their ballot issues

Ault (https://www.townofault.org) – Openings for Trustee candidates for the 2020 Ault Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. One issue included in the ballot will be requesting the reduction of the number of board of trustees from six to four.

Berthoud (https://www.berthoud.org/departments/administration/town-clerk/elections) – The Mayor and four Trustee seats will be decided at the upcoming April 2020 Election.

Estes Park (https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/townofestespark/estesparkelections) – Tuesday, April 7, 2020, as a mail ballot-only election for the mayor and three trustee seats on the Board of Trustees.

Johnstown (https://townofjohnstown.com/240/Election-Information) – Three board of trustee positions in addition to the Mayor’s position are up for re-election.

Larimer County (https://www.larimer.org/clerk/elections/current-elections/2020) – 2020 presidential primary Election Day was Super Tuesday, March 3. Ballots for Presidential Candidates only will be mailed out during the week of February 10.

Severance (https://townofseverance.org/2020election/) – The Town of Severance currently has three trustee positions open. This is a mail ballot election which will be held on April 7th of 2020. Severance voters will also be asked a ballot question concerning the sale Of Marijuana and Cannabis products. Currently, Severance prohibits each and any sale relating to marijuana products, both medical and retail. Another question on the ballot involves the authorization of retail marijuana sales and excise tax. Furthermore, the ballot question asks for the authority to put into place a seven percent tax on top of regular municipal sales tax on all retail marijuana sales if they become allowable within the town limits.

Timnath (https://timnath.org/government/municipal-elections/) – Election for Town Mayor as well as two Town Council member seats.

Wellington (https://www.townofwellington.com/271/Elections) – Three trustee positions open and six candidates. Four-year terms every two years at least three are up for re-election and the mayor every four years. no ballot issues. April 7th, a mail-out ballot must be submitted by April 7.

Windsor (https://www.windsorgov.com/165/Municipal-Elections) – Representatives for Districts 1, 3 and 5 as well as the Mayor seat will be decided on.