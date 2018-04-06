Northern Colorado Regional Airport Breaks World Records

Emily Wilmsen

The Northern Colorado Regional Airport broke two worldwide records after hosting the 2018 Women of Aviation Worldwide Fly It Forward event in early March.

During the six-day event, held from March 5-11, a record 1,696 female participants were given a “first-flight” experience in an airplane or helicopter, far surpassing the 1,221 flights that took place in Albuquerque, N.M. at last year’s event.

Mayor Wade Troxell recognized the week of March 8 as Women of Aviation Worldwide Week with a proclamation earlier in the month.

This exceptional and record-breaking number of flights taken by women and girls earned the airport awards for accommodating the most first flights given, and also earned the airport the title of Most Female Friendly Airport, Worldwide. “We are thrilled to receive this honor and look forward to future opportunities to support women and girls in aviation,” said airport director Jason Licon.

The event, held annually since 2010, is designed to raise awareness and expose girls and young women to the field of aviation in an effort to promote and foster the growth of women in the air and space industry.

Event organizer Ronnie Bogart won the award for Most Productive Organizer, Worldwide. Bogart, who is a helicopter pilot and instructor herself, said she became involved so she could help women and girls realize their dreams much sooner than she did her own.

Rick Turley, one of the volunteer pilots, introduced 63 women and girls to the world of aviation in his Cessna 182, and won the award for the 2018 Most Supportive Male Pilot, Worldwide. Turley donated approximately ten hours of flight time and around $1,000 in fuel cost during the week.

All of the winners from this year’s event will be awarded at the Fly It Forward Award ceremony in Toulouse, France, May 30-June 1. More information is available at womenofaviationweek.org/2018-fly-it-forward-award-winners-announced/.