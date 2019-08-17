Northern Colorado Regional Airport Commission seeking applications for the Open Planning and Development Subcommittee

The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is seeking applicants to serve on its Open Planning and Development Subcommittee (PDSC).

The PDSC supports the development of an updated Strategic Plan, the 2018 Airport Master Plan, input on specific plans and proposals for the development of airport land, and other business development efforts as appropriate. It serves in an advisory role to the Airport Commission and may provide recommendations to the Commission. The PDSC has no authority to take any formal action or to direct the expenditure of funds or resources.

The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is jointly owned and is operated and maintained by the Cities of Fort Collins and Loveland under an intergovernmental agreement. Subcommittee applicants must reside within the Fort Collins or Loveland growth management areas or own/lease real property or operate a business within the Airport area of influence as defined in the Airport Master Plan. Applicants cannot be an employee or Council member of either city.

Additional information and applications are available at www.flynoco.com/subcommittee-application. Applications are due Aug. 19. Interviews will be conducted with the aim to fill this position by the Commission’s Sept. 19 meeting.

Please contact Airport staff at 970-962-2851 or airport@cityofloveland.org with any questions.