Northern Colorado Remembers Cecil Bruce Cropp

Cecil Bruce Cropp, known as Bruce to all, died at his home in Fort Collins late Thursday, April 16, 2020. Bruce is survived by his wife Mary, his children Cathi and Tom Lopez, Julie and Marty Damrell, Casey and Karna Cropp, Laurie and Steve Groves, David and Molly Cropp, Carol Cropp, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Bruce was an extremely successful and respected scientist, working for the Center for Disease Control for 32 years. His work took him throughout the world as he researched various contagions.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on a future date when family and friends can gather together safely. Goes Funeral Care is taking care of Bruce’s arrangements and a complete obituary for Bruce can be found on their website at goesfuneralcare.com

Donations to celebrate Bruce’s life can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org, or Pathways Hospice Care at pathways-care.org.