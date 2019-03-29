Northern Colorado Remembers Dale Meyers

Dale Meyers, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 15, 2019, at the age of 70. He maintained a positive attitude throughout a difficult battle with cancer, passing suddenly but never giving up his fighting spirit.

Dale treasured his 40 wonderful years as a family with Cindi and their son Eric. As a young man he fell in love with the Rocky Mountains and moved from Chicago to Colorado. He built a log home by hand in Rist Canyon where he and his family lived for many years. He volunteered with the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD) and was a life-long Buddhist practitioner with the Soka Gakkai International (SGI-USA). He was often called the Daily Lama by friends who held him in high esteem.

Dale and Cindi launched Sackits Hot Shot Catering in 2003, first providing meals to wildland fire fighters and later full-service catering. They retired on October 12, 2017. He loved to ride the rails and in retirement they took many trips on the historic trains of the West. Dale’s life-long love of trains inspired a 15-year project to build a backyard garden railway with scratch-built replicas of historic buildings. He would love for you to go ride a train in his memory!

Some of his fondest times were spent with family and friends, at their beloved mountain home and at the Bellvue Boat Club. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his wife Cindi, his son and daughter-in-law Eric and Julie, his sister Marcia, as well as his many friends.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 PM at the Lodge at MacKenzie Place, 4751 Pleasant Oak Drive, Fort Collins.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to SGI-USA https://portal.sgi-usa.org/portal/SingleContribution/Step1 or to RCVFD https://www.rcvfd.org/rcvfd-fundraising/donate-now in his name.