Northern Colorado Remembers Doris Lockman

April 25, 2019
Doris Lockman, 82, of Wellington, CO passed away January 20, 2019.

Doris Lockman, 82, of Wellington, CO passed away January 20, 2019. She was a native to Colorado. Doris married Wilbert Lockman and raised a son, Wilbert “Rusty”, Jr. She owned Big Deal Upholstery for many years which began in their garage and ended up on Willox in Fort Collins.

She loved to do genealogy, was a member of Assembly of God Church, and attended Native American Drumming – “POW-POW” in WY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Goldie and William Burk; husband, Wilbert; and son, Wilbert “Rusty” Jr.

She is survived by her siblings, Ernest Lloyd Burk of WY, Elden G. Burk of CO, Nancy L. (Bruce) Maxwell of CO, and Wanda M. Nace of WY; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on January 31, 2019 at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Fort Collins, CO.

Memorial contributions may be sent to The Wounded Warrior’s Project.

