Northern Colorado remembers Duke Morgan

Grant Edward Morgan (known as “Duke” to his family), beloved father, husband, and generous friend, passed away Friday June 1, 2018 after a brief illness. Born January 4, 1948 in Denver, Colorado, Grant grew up in Wheat Ridge, graduating from Wheat Ridge High School. In 1966 he moved to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University and study veterinary medicine.

His interests changed to anti-war and peace activities, and playing his guitar. Grant was one of the original members of the local Fort Collins band, Cunningham Corner.

In 1973, Grant married Debby Hottinger, and together they raised three children, Ely, Cassie and Kip. As the children grew, he was their baseball and softball coach, often taking them to the park to chase fly balls. The family also spent many memorable days playing in the Poudre river and bicycling on the Poudre river trail. Playing guitar, gardening, and hanging out with his grandchildren were also some of his favorite pastimes; and he enjoyed experimenting with different ways to cook and preserve food. He was a “superfan” of the Broncos, Nuggets, and Rockies rarely missing a single broadcast of the games.

Grant was a master plumber with his own business, Morgan Plumbing and Heating (MPH), known for his exceptional work, tie-dye t-shirts and MPH hats. He was kind and generous to all who knew and loved him, often helping many start-up businesses get off the ground. As an original member of the Fort Collins Food Coop, he put in many volunteer hours. He also maintained an air quality monitor in LaPorte for Larimer County, assisted with the Cresset Farm CSA, and worked on campaigns for local Democratic Party candidates.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Debby, his children Ely (Rachael) Morgan, Cassie (Ruben) Archuleta and Kip Morgan, his grandchildren Simon, Mia, James and Alex, brother Ross Morgan, sisters Cindy (Jim) Eister and Jean Morgan, and many other dear family and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sister Ann. A celebration of life service was held on Saturday June 23.

Donations can be made in Grant’s name to the Fort Collins Food Coop or the Larimer County Democratic Party.