Northern Colorado Remembers Ed Lewis

LAPORTE, CO – Ed Lewis born in Mishawaka, IN on April 3rd, 1954, passed away in his home in Laporte, CO December 3rd, 2019. He joins his beloved parents, Betty and Ed Lewis and his dog Darrell.



Ed married his childhood sweetheart, Pat Lewis on June 7, 1980. They celebrated 39 precious and loving years together, just this past June. These soul mates grew up together in Mishawaka, IN and were kind to each other, patient, very loving, and forgiving, wanting the absolute best for one another. They loved to experience the richness of what life had to offer and fell in love with the west after a honeymoon road trip through the western states and into beautiful Oregon. So much so, that they decided to move to Colorado in 1981. Ed graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and after they moved to Colorado, he started working in credit management. He worked for Flatiron Corporation, Packaging West and eventually found himself as a Credit Manager with a company he loved and respected, Pearl Izumi. He played around with a semi-retirement from Pearl Izumi in 2014. In 2015, Ed and Pat planned and built their dream retirement home in Laporte, and Ed ended up working part time from home for Pearl Izumi, because he enjoyed it so much.



Ed was a World War II fanatic, having lived his life hearing the stories of his Dad’s survival on the sunken USS Morrison and would travel to WWII reunions with him. He also enjoyed reading, recreational shooting, tinkering in the garage, visiting with friends, fishing, walking his dog Frisbee, drinking Bud Light, smoking Swisher Sweets, making waffles for breakfast and traveling (constantly looking for his passport). He fulfilled a life dream with his wife Pat of seeing Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. He was a kind man, never met a stranger he didn’t like and talked to everyone. He loved every person that came into his life with all his heart.



Ed leaves behind his beloved wife Pat; sisters Sue (William Becker) and Diane (Thomas DeLong); sister-in-law Sandi Sebastian; brothers-in-law Greg Hulecki (Cindy) and Phillip Hulecki; nieces Sirena (Dan Dudgeon), Hilary (Tony Kukla), Stefonie Sebastian, Lacy Hulecki, Beth Blumer, Morgan and Meredith Hulecki; nephews Andrew Hulecki, Andrew Becker, and Jon DeLong; grand-nieces Didi and Ruby Dudgeon; and lastly his deeply loved dog Frisbee.

Ed; Husband, Friend, Uncle, and also lovingly called Gruncle by his grandnieces, will be greatly missed by everyone, held in their hearts forever as he was gone too soon.



A Celebration of Life is being planned for Spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation is made to Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Please make checks payable to “Colorado Parks & Wildlife” and in the memo write “Watson Lake SWA in memory of Ed Lewis”.

Mail to the following address:

Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Attn: Jason Surface

317 W Prospect Road

Fort Collins, CO 80526