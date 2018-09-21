Northern Colorado Remembers Florence Goodwyn

Florence Goodwin was born August 2, 1911 at the Rieke farm near Sterling, Colorado to Earl W. and Connie C. (Knutsen) Rieke. The family moved to a ranch in the West Plains area in 1915. She attended a country school through the eighth grade and in 1929 graduated from Sterling High School. Following graduation, she was employed by the Commercial Saving Bank in Sterling. Later she attended Hastings Business College in Nebraska. In 1936 she became a secretary in the Logan County Extension office.

In 1937, she transferred to the Colorado State Extension 4-H club office in Fort Collins. On July 10, 1938 Florence married Stephen L. Goodwin at the Central Presbyterian Church in Denver. During World War II, she resided in Ventura, California, while her husband was overseas. Upon his return, the couple resided in Colorado, moving to a farm in the Wellington community in 1950. Along with her husband, she was involved in community activities. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Florence is survived by Step nephews: Paul Schroeder of Denver, CO, Vic Schroeder of Seattle, WA, Nephews: Jim (Judy) Nelson of Padroni, CO, Keith (Terry) Goodwin, Minnetonka, MN, Albert Goodwin, Las Vegas, NM, Nieces: Margaret (Greg) Sprenger, Sidney, NE, Virginia (Dale) Anderson of Sterling, CO, Jane (John) Culver of Elsie, NE, Janet Nelson, Sterling, CO, Joyce (Karl) Stacey, Ft. Collins, CO, Carolyn Goodwin, Wellington, CO, Sister-in-law: Mary Goodwin, Redfield, SD. Many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado in care of Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St, A-1, Fort Collins, CO 80524. You may a condolence at www.VesseyFuneralService.com

