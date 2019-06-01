Northern Colorado Remembers Janna Ruck

On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Janna Ruck, loving wife and mother of 3 children and 3 grandchildren passed away at the age of 58.

Janna was born on February 10, 1961 in Ft. Collins, CO to Chester and Shirley (Sutton) Rogers. She received her social work degree from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2008. She had many jobs throughout her life but her favorite was always substitute teaching.

On June 8, 1985, she married Ronald Allan Ruck. They raised two children together, Adam and Allison and enjoyed summers with her step-son, Aaron (AJ). They were also blessed to be grandparents to 3 grandchildren: Anja, Cinnamon and Ezreal.

Janna loved to help her church and community. One of her favorite volunteer activities was as a 4-H leader. Janna’s other passions included crafting, gardening and writing. During her 5 year remission from cancer she was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of writing a book. The Tale of the Twin Planets, was published in 2018.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

One of Janna’s most unique pass times was “taking in strays”. If there was ever a person or animal in need, that was not treated kindly or cared for by others, Janna’s heart and home were always open to them. Janna’s friends and family members remember her best for her kind spirit, devote faith, and generous nature.

Janna was preceded in death by her father, Chester, her mother, Shirley and her sister-in-law Lisa. She is survived by her husband Ron, her three children, Aaron (A.J.), Adam and Allison, her daughter-in-law Amber, her brothers Harold, Ben (Roy), and Charles, her sister-in-laws Tina and Judy, her cousin Karen, whom she regarded as a sister, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial mass was held on May 27th, 2019 at St. Robert Bellermine Catholic Church in Fernley, NV at 11 o’clock a.m. Condolences, flowers or donations may be sent to her family at 355 W. Cedar St. Fernley, NV 89408. A copy of Janna’s book can be ordered online at xlibris.com by searching the book title, author’s name or ISBN# 9781984553614.