Northern Colorado Remembers John Albert ‘Jack’ Griffin

Jack was born in Kansas City, Missouri on April 16, 1929, to Albert Lee and Lenora (Ecker) Griffin. The family lived south of Paxton so Jack attended country school for eight years then went into town for high school. He graduated from Paxton High School in ’46 then hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad and worked as a night helper in Sutherland and Chappell.

In July of 1947 Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a military policeman until his honorable discharge in 1949. He went on to refrigeration trade school in Omaha then returned to Paxton where he share cropped south of town for nearly 10 years.

Jack was united in marriage to the love of his life, Maxine Mary Wilson, on August 23, 1952, in Paxton. They had five children and celebrated nearly 67 years of marriage.

The family moved to a farm in Wellington, Colorado in 1962, where Jack continued farming and did a variety of jobs. In 1970 he got a job as a research tech and worked in the Animal Science Department at Colorado State University and also volunteered as a 4-H Leader. After retiring in 1992 Jack and Maxine bought a motor home to do some traveling, going as far as Alaska, and wintered in Arizona for over 20 years. They returned to Nebraska in 2016 to live in North Platte.

Jack had been a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He seemed gruff on the outside but really did care, especially for Maxine, and was there for her when she fell or was in need.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine, of North Platte; children, Cindy (Dennis) Burton, of North Platte, John Griffin, of Arkansas, Dave (Jodi) Griffin and James Griffin, of Fort Collins and Michael Griffin, of Wellington, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Angela (Alex) Barton, Eric and Ursula Burton, Matthew Griffin, Travis (Erin) Griffin, Nathan (Amy) Griffin, Jeremy Griffin and Kyle Griffin; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 step great-grandchildren; sister, RoseAnn Tridle, of Rapid City, South Dakota; and other family.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lenora; and sister, Mary Lammers.

In keeping with Jack’s wishes, cremation was chosen and a Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Father Josh Brown officiating. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the day before the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment Fund.