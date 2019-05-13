Northern Colorado Remembers Julie McMath

Juliet M. McMath, 92, passed away at home, at her son Stephen’s side, on the evening of May 2nd, 2019.

Julie, as she was called, was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 11th, 1926.

She earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Eastern Michigan University and spent her professional career as a teacher of business practices at Wayne Memorial High School in Wayne, Michigan.

After retirement, she came to Colorado in 1992, and lived in southwest Fort Collins until 1994 when she moved to her new house at Bonner Peak Ranch, where she was joined by her son in 1998. She loved living and traveling in Colorado and the Southwest.

She is survived by her son, Stephen McMath.

She requested that a funeral not be held. A remembrance gathering for neighbors and friends is being planned for early July.