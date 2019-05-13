Northern Colorado Remembers Julie McMath

May 13, 2019 admin Obituaries 0
Juliet M. McMath, 92, passed away on May 2nd, 2019.

Juliet M. McMath, 92, passed away at home, at her son Stephen’s side, on the evening of May 2nd, 2019.

Julie, as she was called, was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 11th, 1926.

She earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Eastern Michigan University and spent her professional career as a teacher of business practices at Wayne Memorial High School in Wayne, Michigan.

After retirement, she came to Colorado in 1992, and lived in southwest Fort Collins until 1994 when she moved to her new house at Bonner Peak Ranch, where she was joined by her son in 1998. She loved living and traveling in Colorado and the Southwest.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

She is survived by her son, Stephen McMath.

She requested that a funeral not be held. A remembrance gathering for neighbors and friends is being planned for early July.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

The Golden Ticket Event and Auction

(970) 776-8387

by Healing Warriors Program - 4 days ago

Loveland Historical Soc: Baker's Civil War Sword

by Loveland Historical Society - 4 days ago

Miniature Australian Shepherd Puppies.

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - 22 hours ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*