Northern Colorado Remembers Michael Christopher Howsden

Michael Christopher “Chris Or Uncle Bob” Howsden died peacefully At Mckee medical center on February 26th, 2019 in Loveland Colorado at the age of 65.

Chris is survived by his son Shawn and daughter Annie, grandchildren Emma, Lucas, Brooks and by his sisters Sandra and Debra and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Francis Howsden of Wellington Colorado.

Chris was born on May 9th, 1953 in Fort Collins Colorado to Michael and Francis Howsden. He enlisted in the Army at 18. He came home after basic training. Chris worked as a cook and bartender after moving back to Colorado. He loved to cook and took care of his mother for many years, always cooking and gardening. He was the fun and crazy uncle and always had a joke and smile for everyone.

A Celebration of life is set for 03/10/19 at 12:00-2:00 at the Fort Collins VFW Post 1781 603 Lesser Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524. There we will have a taco bar… his favorite food.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chris’s life.