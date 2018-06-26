Northern Colorado remembers Richard Borgmann

Richard Borgmann subscribed to the philosophy that “it’s gotta come from the heart if you want it to work,” and lived his life accordingly.

Borgmann died June 3, 2018 in New York City after undergoing lung transplant surgery due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis. He was born March 29, 1949 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Carl and Mable Borgmann. He was the youngest of five children. While he lived briefly in Lincoln and Burlington, Vermont, Borgmann spent the majority of his childhood in Scarsdale, New York. He matriculated at Swarthmore College, but moved out west in 1972 because he had become enchanted with the ranching lifestyle. Over the next thirty-six years he worked on many ranches from Livermore north to Laramie and McFadden, Wyoming before returning to Livermore to manage the Rabbit Creek Ranches for George Seidel.

His many accomplishments as a stockman include the founding of the Black Rose Ranch, his service as President of the Albany County Stockgrowers Association, and his involvement with local 4-H clubs and the Supreme Cow programs. In 1996, Borgmann bred the Grand Champion steer at the Wyoming State Fair.He also pursued his passion of breeding, starting, and showing cutting horses. He was dedicated to family, friends and neighbors and was an integral part of his beloved Livermore community.

At his mother’s memorial service, Richard sang words that expressed his life’s philosophy:

“You got to sing like you don’t need the money

Love like you’ll never get hurt

You got to dance like nobody’s watchin’

It’s gotta come from the heart

If you want it to work.”

In addition to his sister Martha of Montreal, Quebec, Richard is survived by nine adoring nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by three sisters, a niece, and his stepson Brian.

For information about a memorial service for Richard, please contact Julie Carey at Careyjulie123@gmail.com .