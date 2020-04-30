Northern Colorado Remembers Robert Charles Pittington, Sr

Bob was born on April 25, 1947, the firstborn child of Clifford Joe and Fern Rosalie (March) Pittington. His first steps were taken in the mountains of Colorado and is was where he would spend the most and best part of his life. He worked in the woods as a sawyer, truck driver, and heavy equipment operator.

In 1970 he married Helen Louise Johnson and they would spend the next 32 years building and growing Pittington Construction Inc., specializing in mountain and hard rock excavating. Bob was a hard worker but also knew how to enjoy the great outdoors whether hunting, snowmobiling, jeeping, or camping. In all his 72 years he never camped in a campground, choosing instead to always remain off the beaten path and most times not on any path at all. His work ethic and never quit attitude was matched by a loyalty to his friends and interest in others. He loved catching up and spending time with those close to him.

Following Helen’s passing in 2002, he married Debera Kidd and they moved to Walden, Colorado where he drove log truck until he retired and moved to Ault, Colorado to be near family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Debera; children, Tanya (Ken) Romero of Nunn, CO, Tami (Michael) Daskam of Ubly, MI, and Bobby (Candice) Pittington of Nunn, CO: grandchildren Wyatt, Clayton, and Anneliese Girton, Pearl Daskam, Royce Daskam, Faith Pittington, Evelyn Daskam, and Isabelle Pittington. He is also survived by siblings, Mark Pittington, Patty Johnson, and Amy Bloom. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Helen; and brother Joe Pittington.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may view this obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.kibbeyfishburn.com