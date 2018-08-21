Northern Colorado Remembers Ruth Fern (Dunn)

Ruth Fern (Dunn) Spinden died at home in Wellington, Colorado and went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 12, 2018.

She began her life on January 22, 1934 in Marion County, Kansas. Born to parents Clyde and Fern (Pollitt) Dunn, Ruth was the youngest and only daughter with four older brothers. She was commonly referred to as ‘Sis’ by her family.

She loved telling everyone her birthdate, 1-22-34. It was probably her divine plan to pass away on 8-12-18 which is a palindrome (the same number backwards and forward). She loved numbers and games with numbers, and math. Her favorite games were Mahjong, Canasta and Dominos.

Ruth always had wit and humor throughout her life for which she passed along to her children and grandchildren. She was known to write humorous poems for birthday cards, and make one-line funny quips. She was steeped in the joy of her family; two boys, two girls, their spouses, and of course, her six grandchildren for which she adored.

Ruth grew up in Marion County, Kansas getting her education in a one-room school house with just a handful of other students. Her parents eventually moved away from the farm into town where she attended and graduated from Marion High School in 1951 – go Warriors! She worshiped at the United Methodist Church in Marion where she also married Bill Spinden in 1954, at the age of 20 years.

Ruth and Bill began their lives together in El Dorado, Kansas and soon began their family in 1956. Ruth was a homemaker but at one point owned two miniature golf courses and raised chinchillas.

In 1968, the family moved to Colorado and settled in Fort Collins. Ruth continued to be a homemaker for several years as well as working part time at CSU’s Lory Student Center in the catering and banquet department. Along the way she learned bookkeeping skills and worked as a cashier at local retail establishments. She loved working with numbers and meeting customers whom she called her friends. During her time at the local Albertson’s grocery store at the customer service desk, she was known as “Ruth-in-the-Booth”. She loved to joke around with her customers, laugh, tease and have fun. In her work outside the home she found independence and pride all her own.

Among Ruth’s many talents, she sewed, crocheted, made reed baskets and was a piano player. The family loved to listen to her play. She cherished the few and far between moments she had to sit down and play her piano. But inveritably, she would soon be sought out. She always said that if she needed the family to come in for supper, all she’d have to do is sit down to play and they’d all show up to interrupt her!

She was preceded in death by husband Bill Spinden, her parents, and all four brothers. She is survived by her four children and their spouses; Steve (Susan) Spinden of Delta, CO, Dan (Gail) Spinden of Fort Collins, CO, Kathy (Keith) Winter of Wellington, CO, and Linda (John) Knaack also from Wellington, as well as her six grandchildren; Amanda (Shawn) McGee, Phillip Spinden, Amy Spinden, Sara Knaack, Holly Spinden, and Will Knaack.

Funeral services were held in Wellington at Trailhead Church, 8251 Wellington Blvd., Friday, August 17, 2018. Ruth was be laid to rest in Highland Cemetery, also in Wellington. Memorial contributions in honor of Ruth can be made to the Wellington Senior Center, and can be sent to Vessey Funeral Services, 2649 E. Mulberry, Ste. A-1, Fort Collins, CO 80524.

Expressions of condolences with flowers can also be sent to Vessey Funeral Services at the address listed above.