Northern Colorado Remembers Sandra Jean Eichel

Sandra (Sandy) Jean Eichele was born in Holyoke, Colorado to Margie and Everett Eichele.

Sandy was the second oldest of four girls.

Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, father and sisters, Patricia and Susan. She is survived by her sister Barb and her two daughters Mindy (John) Stewart and Marcy (Mathew) Forbes, grandchildren Hunter, Hayden, Natasha, Colton, Martin, Joe and Sabrina.

Sandy – daughter, sister, mother and exceptional grandmother. Lover of life, knitting extraordinaire, and talented seamstress. For 50 years a hairstylist, and therapist, to many of her clients. We love you and you will be missed! Please consider becoming an organ and tissue donor. www.donoralliance.org