Northern Colorado remembers Shelby Thimmig

Shelby E. Nix Thimmig

Shelby (Nix) Thimmig of Greeley, was born on November 16, 1946 to Donald Nix Sr. and Ida “May” (Evans) Nix. She grew up in Gould, Waverly and Wellington Colorado where she was a member of the last graduating class from Wellington High School in 1964 (Go Eagles).

She married her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Chuck Thimmig, on September 5, 1965. They had just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. Shelby and Chuck spent their early years in Hot Springs, South Dakota where they made a number of lifelong friendships.

Shelby and Chuck have been blessed with two children, Alan (wife Tammy) and Tisha (Husband Gary), and two wonderful grandchildren, Kailey and Kylan. Shelby had four brothers, Don (wife Mary), Jimmy, Ray (wife Debbie), and Wade. She also had a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, amazing friends, and her fur baby, Lolly. She loved them all greatly.

Shelby spent her life working in the customer service industry including over 21 years with the Morgan County Rural Electric Association in Fort Morgan. Shelby was a remarkably talented crafting artist who often gave away her labors of love to those around her.

Shelby was often described as a living angel who would do anything for anyone at anytime. Shelby was non-judgmental and believed in the best of everyone. She strived to ensure each person (and animal) was treated with kindness.

Shelby fought vigorously against the cancer that had stricken her years ago until her body finally succumbed to this horrible disease on October 30, 2018.

While she is now in heaven embroidering a sweatshirt for God, her spirit of love and kindness will live on with her family and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Shelby’s name to Faith United Church of Windsor or a charity of your choice. Shelby is preceded in death by both her parents and her brother, Jimmy. The celebration of Shelby’s life took place on November 16, 2018 at Faith Untied Church of Christ in Windsor, Colorado.