Northern Colorado remembers Vyetta Osborne

Vyetta G. Osborne born December 8, 1932 in Englewood, CO to George and Lydia Snyder of Meridan, WY passed away March 30, 2018. Vy attended schools in Meridan, Albin and Cheyenne WY. Graduating high school in Wiggins, CO in 1951. She was married to Charles V. “Mike” Osborne in Greeley, CO in 1951. They began their life together in Ft. Morgan, CO where they had 3 daughters. After moving to Greeley, they added 1 more daughter.

Vy was a Girl Scout leader locally in Greeley and director for approximately 12 years at the national level. After attending AIMS Community College and receiving her LPN license, she worked at an orthopedic hospital. She also was an office manager at a chiropractic clinic for 5 years. The Osbornes’ retired to Glacier View Meadows in 1983. Vy was involved in several GVM organizations. She was president of the Glacier Gals for 5 years, organizing pancake breakfasts. She was an acting GVM board member for 2 years, member of Red Feather Historical Society and director for 2 years planning numerous trips and excursions, and was a volunteer librarian in Red Feather Lakes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and beloved husband Mike. She is survived by her 4 daughters; Michelle Osborne, Terri (Rick) Roark, Leslie (Mike) Forman, and Wendy Osborne. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Anyone who met her, instantly liked her. Anyone who knew her loved her dearly.

A memorial service was held Thursday, April 12th at Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W. Drake Rd. Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Vy’s name to the Glacier View Meadows Volunteer Fire Protection at (1414 Green Mountain Dr, Livermore, CO 80536).