Northern Colorado residents can learn more about transportation funding at upcoming events

Jared Fiel, CDOT Communications Manager

Town Meeting Oct. 9 in Milliken and Telephone Town Hall Oct. 16

NORTHEAST COLORADO – Join Transportation Commissioners and representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation to ask questions and learn more about funding challenges and transportation projects that could improve mobility and safety in the Northern Colorado area.

An in-person meeting as well as a Telephone Town Hall will be held at following locations and times:

Tuesday, Oct. 9: Let’s Talk Transportation Town Hall

Milliken Town Hall, 1101 Broad St., Milliken 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16: Telephone Town Hall

Residents in Northeast Colorado and Boulder will be called at random starting at 6:30 p.m. to participate in the call. Anyone who does not receive a call but wants to participate can Text CDOTEAST to 828282

For more information about transportation, the Town Meetings and Telephone Town Hall, visit https://www.codot.gov/ programs/colorado- transportation-matters/ together-we-go

